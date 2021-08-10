Crews take a breather from fighting Kootenay Boundary-Okanagan wildfire

As of Aug. 5, 123 properties in the RDKB remain on evacuation order

On Saturday, 98 firefighters from Mexico left the NK’Mip Creek wildfire for a well deserved rest, BC Wildfire Service tweeted Aug. 7. Photo: BC Wildfire Service

On Saturday, 98 firefighters from Mexico left the NK’Mip Creek wildfire for a well deserved rest, BC Wildfire Service tweeted Aug. 7. BC Wildfire Service tweeted Aug. 7.

“They are scheduled to return to the Okanagan Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 11,” the service said.

Read more: RDKB orders evacuation as Nk’Mip Creek wildfire rages

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) issued an Aug. 5 Nk’Mip Creek wildfire update advising that evacuation alerts were rescinded for 286 properties in Electoral Area E/West Boundary in the RDKB, 34 properties had been downgraded from evacuation order to evacuation alert, while another 123 properties remained on evacuation order due to the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire.

Read more: Extreme weather in July

Read more: Weather stalls growth at White Rock Lake fire

newsroom@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trail Daily Times