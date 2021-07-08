Crews still working on the Bulkley Lake fire

The Bulkley Lake fire, which is four kilometres west of Rose Lake, is continuing to burn and the firefighting efforts have persisted through the night.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) discovered the fire yesterday afternoon and the fire was quickly upgraded to “Fire of Note” on their dashboard. Several heavy equipment were added to the fire fighting efforts over night as well as more resources were added in the mix.

A total of 15 firefighters, two helicopters, 14 heavy equipment and aerial support from skimmers is on the scene, up from the initial resource count of 13 firefighters, two helicopters and five heavy equipment. The crew is in the process of building a fire guard around the fire in the hopes of containing the fire further.

The fire is now at 120 ha according to the BC Wildfire Service, down from 300 ha yesterday and 250 ha this morning, and is still categorized as “Fire of Note”.

An evacuation order was issued for the Rose Lake area in the night and an evacuation alert was also issued for adjoining area.

The evacuation order is in effect for East of Bedore Rd. to West of Broman Lake Rd. and south of Bulkley Lake not including Highway 16 (Hwy. 16) and CN rail line. With the evacuation order, residents are urged to leave the area immediately and register with the ESS (Emergency Support Service) at the reception centre in the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena in Burns Lake, at 111 Flogum St. or contact the Emergency Support Services Director at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339.

The evacuation alert has been issued for East of Taman Creek Rd. to West of Broman Lake FSR, not including Highway 16 or CN rail line. An Evacuation Alert is issued to prepare residents to evacuate their premises or property if it is found necessary based on assessments of the region. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

For those who need help with livestock or help with transportation, should call the RDBN at 250- 692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339.

According to the BC Wildfire dashboard, the fire was possibly caused due to lightning but the cause for the fire is now once again under investigation.