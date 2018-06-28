Crews search Thetis Lake Park for missing View Royal woman

Debra Evans-Hayes, 48, was last seen on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Crews are searching Thetis Lake Regional Park for missing View Royal resident Debra Evans-Hayes.

Evans-Hayes was last seen Wednesday, June 27 and is described as a 48-year-old Caucasian woman standing at 5’8″ tall. She has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs roughly 160 pounds.

West Shore RCMP confirm crews searched Thetis Lake Regional Park for a View Royal woman who was reported missing on June 27. #yyj #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/135VV5F69A — Goldstream Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) June 28, 2018

The West Shore RCMP asked for the public’s help locating the missing woman Wednesday afternoon, but have not released any details surrounding her disappearance other than a physical description.

Evans-Hayes was believed to be in the Greater Victoria area when she was reported missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

