Crews responding to wildfire near Meziadin Junction

Firefighters are responding to a 10-hectare wildfire four kilometres south of Bell II, 75 kilometres north of Meziadin Junction. (BC Wildfire Service)

BC Wildfire Service is responding to a wildfire four kilometres south of Bell II, 75 kilometres north of Meziadin Junction.

The fire was reported in the evening on Wednesday, Aug. 7. The smouldering ground fire covers 10 hectares near Mehan Lake on the west side of Hwy 37 and is suspected to be human-caused. Twenty firefighters and a helicopter are one site with 20 more firefighters on route.

#BCWildfire is responding to a wildfire near #BCHwy37 ~75 km N of Meziadin Junction & 4 km S of Bell II in the Northwest Fire Centre. 20 firefighters & a helicopter are on site with 20 more firefighters en route. More information here: https://t.co/W8vfvfOrpt pic.twitter.com/RlHfrogSpP — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 8, 2019

Smoke will likely be visible from Bell II and along the highway, though officials say the fire is not spreading quickly. Travellers are asked to use caution when passing through the area.

Approximately 45 kilometres to the west, a cluster of five small fires are also being kept under control. These fires cover anywhere between under one hectare to 30 hectares in size. Another small fire measuring around 100 square metres was discovered in late July near Andesite Creek between Terrace and Prince Rupert.

There are currently 14 active fires in the Northwest Fire Centre.

To report a wildfire or an open burning violation, call *5555 on a cellphone or 1-800-663-5555.

