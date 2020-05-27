Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle fire on Highway 97 near 140 Mile. (Max Winkelman photo - 100 Mile House Free Press)

Crews responding to vehicle fire on Highway 97 south of Williams Lake

A witness said the 150 Mile House volunteer fire department is attending, traffic lanes still open

Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle fire on Highway 97 just north of 140 Mile Wednesday evening.

A witness said the 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Dept. is attending.

Two lanes are blocked, but traffic is still moving both ways.

More to come

Williams Lake Tribune

