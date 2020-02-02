Crews responding to structure fire on Opal Street in Dog Creek Road area

At the site the WLFD could be seen actioning the blaze with water through visible flames

Emergency crews are on scene at a residence on Opal Street in the Dog Creek Road area of Williams Lake Sunday afternoon actioning a structure fire in the area. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Emergency crews are on scene at hosue fire on Opal Street in the Dog Creek Road area in Williams Lake Sunday afternoon.

The Williams Lake Fire Department, Williams Lake RCMP arrived on scene at roughly 1:30 p.m.

From the city, a heavy cloud of smoke was visible on the hillside. At the site the WLFD could be seen actioning the blaze with water through visible flames.

Williams Lake resident Adam Duffy, who said the home belongs to his soon-to-be sister-in-law’s, brother’s family, reached out to the Tribune to say he would like to start collecting donations for the family.

“It sounds like it’s going to be a complete loss,” Duffy said. “So I figured I’d start getting stuff together for them.”

He noted the couple, who have two children ages two and four, lost a dog and a cat in the fire, however, noted the family was safe.

“Everybody’s going to need clothes, household items, too,” he said.

He added donations can be dropped off at 328 Clearview Crescent or at CP Electronics during business hours at 298 Second Ave. N. in Williams Lake.

