Crews responding to Langford brush fire

BC Wildfire estimates fire to be .60 hectares

Fire crews are on scene at a brush fire in Langford. (Twitter/Langford Fire Rescue)

Fire crews are responding to a brush fire near Langford.

BC Wildfire Service shows an estimated .60-hectare wildfire burning near Sooke and Woodruff Roads. According to Langford Fire Rescue, crews were alerted to the blaze around 4 p.m. Members from Langford Fire Rescue, Metchosin Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service remain on the scene.

Smoke in the area of Happy Valley due to a brush fire near Sooke rd and Woodruff rd. #yyj #langford #westshore pic.twitter.com/GqHIsTOMEw — Langford Fire Rescue (@LangfordFire) April 21, 2020

More to come.

nina.grossman@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Goldstream News Gazette