Crews responding to Langford brush fire

Fire crews are responding to a brush fire near Langford.
BC Wildfire Service shows an estimated .60-hectare wildfire burning near Sooke and Woodruff Roads. According to Langford Fire Rescue, crews were alerted to the blaze around 4 p.m. Members from Langford Fire Rescue, Metchosin Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service remain on the scene.
Smoke in the area of Happy Valley due to a brush fire near Sooke rd and Woodruff rd. #yyj #langford #westshore pic.twitter.com/GqHIsTOMEw
— Langford Fire Rescue (@LangfordFire) April 21, 2020
More to come.
