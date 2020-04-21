Fire crews are on scene at a brush fire in Langford. (Twitter/Langford Fire Rescue)

Crews responding to Langford brush fire

BC Wildfire estimates fire to be .60 hectares

  • Apr. 21, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Fire crews are responding to a brush fire near Langford.

BC Wildfire Service shows an estimated .60-hectare wildfire burning near Sooke and Woodruff Roads. According to Langford Fire Rescue, crews were alerted to the blaze around 4 p.m. Members from Langford Fire Rescue, Metchosin Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service remain on the scene.

More to come.

nina.grossman@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Goldstream News Gazette

Previous story
Qualicum Beach family caught in COVID-19 chaos in the Philippines
Next story
UPDATED: Pair of Cowichan Bullmastiffs lost Monday have been found

Just Posted

Most Read