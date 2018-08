Report of blaze in garage of house came in around 4:30 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to a garage on fire Thursday evening at a home on Ponderosa Street. Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News

Fire crews are responding to a blaze in a garage on Ponderosa Street, in West Abbotsford.

A garage was reported to be in flames around 4:30 p.m. Friday, but crews knocked down the fire soon after arrival, although smoke could still be seen coming from the scene.

Two ambulances are on scene.

