A fire has broken out at a sawmill near Tappen, fire crews are currently responding. (Image credit: Kaileen Bocking)

Crews responding to fire at a Sawmill near Tappen

Thick smoke rising from sawdust fire seen across the lake

  • Jul. 13, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A residential fire has started at a sawmill near Tappen and multiple fire trucks are responding to the scene.

Facebook/Melissa Gach

Witnesses say the fire likely began in a large pile of sawdust, rapidly spreading and emitting thick smoke.

CP Rail employees notifying fire department crews advised them to use “alot of bells and whistles” in battling the aggressive blaze.

Facebook/ShuswapScanner

The smoke is apparently thick enough to be seen from across the lake.

Facebook/Amanda Jewell Qually

Facebook/Angela Stoney

More information will be added as it is made available.

Previous story
Subdivision: Smaller lots, more houses
Next story
Council candidate looks at community’s common threads

Just Posted

Crews responding to fire at a Sawmill near Tappen

  • 21 hours ago

 

Driver angry after accident at north Nanaimo intersection

 

COLUMNS: Provincial land use planning through the Fraser Watershed Initiative

  • 21 hours ago

 

RCMP investigate shooting at Kelowna inn

  • 21 hours ago

 

Most Read