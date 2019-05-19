Crews responding to car crash in West Kelowna

Reports indicate there has been a car crash at the intersection of Carrington Road and Butt Road in West Kelowna. The fire department is responding to the scene.
@SalmonArmjim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
A collision has been reported at the intersection of Carrington Road and Butt Road.
Reports indicate there has been a car crash at the intersection of Carrington Road and Butt Road in West Kelowna. The fire department is responding to the scene.
@SalmonArmjim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Governments spending time and money in court
A mix of sun and cloud is expected for the last two days of the the Victoria Day weekend.
Accident involves several vehicles, in the westbound lanes says Drive BC
Million Dollar Bursary Program offers bursaries each year to Interior Savings' young members
Three clubs exhibited their skills for family, friends and instructors
After weeks of preparation, the Lake City Falcons Cheerleading Team made its official debut
Ballenas and Kwalikum secondary school athletes performed well at the 2019 North Island High School Track and Field Championships held in Powell River earlier this month.