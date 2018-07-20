Crews are responding to a boat fire on the side of Highway 97 in Williams Lake. Photo submittedCrews are responding to a boat fire on the side of Highway 97 in Williams Lake. Photo submitted

Crews responding to boat fire on Highway 97 Williams Lake

Williams Lake Fire Dept. en route

Crews are responding to a fire on Highway 97 in Williams Lake Friday afternoon where it appears a boat that was being towed is on fire.

More to come

Previous story
Final arguments made at tent city hearing, court won’t rule immediately
Next story
Update: Skeleton crew to watch 1,000 hectare wildfire near Peachland overnight

Just Posted

Crews responding to boat fire on Highway 97 Williams Lake

 

Tub time looming for Great Ogopogo Bathtub Race

 

Current forest fires bring back memories of 2003 wildfire in Kelowna

 

Road over John Hart Dam to close again for a day

 

Most Read