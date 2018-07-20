Crews responding to boat fire on Highway 97 Williams Lake

Crews are responding to a fire on Highway 97 in Williams Lake Friday afternoon where it appears a boat that was being towed is on fire.
More to come
Williams Lake Fire Dept. en route
Crews are responding to a fire on Highway 97 in Williams Lake Friday afternoon where it appears a boat that was being towed is on fire.
More to come
A blaze in West Kelowna has put 198 properties on an evacuation alert
Crews continue to battle the 1,000 hectare Mount Eneas blaze south of Peachland
Wildfire ignited at Paradise Ranch, near Naramata
Paul Joseph steps down before being sworn in
Kelowna - "We're in a fire-prone ecosystem."
Accused built case on records sent from Surrey Pretrial that weren't his, though he thought they were
Deal comes two years after SFN receives service-termination notice from White Rock