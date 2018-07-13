Crews respond to vehicle, grass fire

Firefighters respond to trailer fire near Galloway, as well as grass fire near Hosmer.

South country firefighters were busy on Friday responding to back-to-back calls for a vehicle trailer fire near Galloway as well as a grass fire near Hosmer.

Highway 3/93 was temporarily shut down this afternoon after a truck hauling a fifth wheel trailer burst into flames.

“The vehicle and trailer are both a total loss,” says Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire & Rescue Chief Dave Boreen. “We closed the highway to allow our crews to safely access the scene and work to prevent the spread of the fire to the ditch and beyond.”

The occupants of the vehicle were all able to escape safely and there were no injuries.

At the same time as the fifth wheel trailer fire, a call came in about a grass fire in the Dicken Road area near Hosmer.

Members of the Hosmer department were supported by firefighters from Fernie Fire & Rescue who responded through mutual aid with crews, a tender and their bush truck. That fire was quickly extinguished and although the cause is under investigation, it is not believed to be suspicious.

Crews were also busy overnightand yesterday dealing with two medical calls and two significant fire events in the South Country.

“The past 24 hours really show how dedicated our firefighters are. They never give up and they answer the call no matter what the circumstances,” says Boreen. “It also underlines the critical importance of having a number of people on the fire department roster. We are in urgent need of more members and I hope the community will answer our call.”