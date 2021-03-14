No injuries were reported in the accident on Sun. March 14. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror

Crews respond to roll-over on Inland Island Highway

Snowy conditions likely a factor in crash

Campbell River emergency services attended a roll over accident on Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to a roll over on the Inland Island Highway between Jubliee Parkway and Willis Road at around 1:30 p.m. A pick up truck in the north-bound lane had gone over the median and rolled over.

“The vehicle was leaking fuel, so we remained on scene until it was up-righted, then we cleared it and returned to station,” said Campbell River Fire Department Capt. Mark McKenzie.

“More than likely (snow was a factor), but that would be up to the RCMP to determine,” he added.

There were three occupants of the vehicle when it went over. They were checked over by BC Ambulance Service on scene.

“Sounds like it was fairly low speed, they were almost stopped when it went over,” McKenzie said. “It was… slushy. It certainly snowed pretty hard.”

