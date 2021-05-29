Crews respond to possible drowning on Chilliwack River

Emergency Crews are responding to a possible drowning at Chilliwack River. (Google Maps)

There has been a possible drowning on the Chilliwack River Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews, including Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service, were called to Chilliwack Lake Road and Slesse Road near Tamihi Creek Campground around 12:30 p.m. where a female was in the water.

She is currently out of the water and has possibly gone into cardiac arrest as a result.

Before 12:45 p.m., emergency crews were on scene and performing CPR on her.

A helicopter has been launched and a landing zone is being set up at Thompson Park.

Check back here for more info as it becomes available.

