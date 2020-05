The incident happened about 8:30 p.m. Friday near Oceola Road

Emergency crews are on scene of a collision involving a motorcycle and a possible semi-truck in Lake Country.

The crash was first reported just after 8:30 p.m., Friday, on Highway 97 and Oceola Road.

Details are minimal at this time, however, a witness claims someone had to be extricated from the scene.

Traffic on Highway 97 is slow going.

More to come.

READ MORE: Third person charged in attack on homeless man in downtown Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lake Country Calendar