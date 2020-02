Crews are responding to a structure fire on Glen Lake Road in Langford Monday night.

Fire crews arrived at the scene, near Glen Lake Road and Jenkins Avenue, around 8:15 p.m. and were still seen there about one hour later. Just before 9:30 p.m., a nearby resident said the fire was reportedly out.

The same resident said the fire was started by a space heater but Langford Fire Rescue was unable to confirm any details at the time.

