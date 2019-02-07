Crews removing upturned crane truck in Central Saanich

The 60-tonne heavy-lift crane truck that tipped over on Lochside Drive on Jan. 24, is currently being removed.

Monday, Ted Robbins, general manager of Integrated Water Services for the Capital Regional District (CRD) announced a plan to remove the vehicle by the end of the week.

Crews of operators are using heavy machinery to lift the crane from its position.

The removal of the crane truck has been complicated by its position. When the truck toppled over it came to rest about a metre from the water main responsible for all of the Saanich Peninsula’s water. Dragging the truck would risk damaging this main and result in a loss of service to much of the Peninsula.

A small access road near Lochside Drive has been cordoned off by workers and traffic is being re-directed around the worksite. No one is being allowed within 150 metres of where the heavy machinery is operating.

Preparations for Thursday’s removal were made Wednesday and clean-up work is scheduled to commence Friday. This is due to an unknown amount of fluid that leaked from the crane, possibly contaminating ground and surface water.

As a precaution, the water has been shut off so that the crews can work around the water main safely. Robbins said earlier there would be no loss of service for customers as the CRD will engage emergency storage supplies that they have available.

The Ministry of the Environment has been in contact with the crane owner and the site has been accessed by ICBC and Stantec, an environmental consultant, over the past week. It is believed that these agencies are co-ordinating with the CRD onsite today.

The section of Lochside Drive, where the truck is located, is planned to be opened Friday afternoon, Feb. 8.

The crane came to be on its side due to an incident on Jan. 24, when the crane truck pulled over to the side of the road to let a car pass. The narrow grass shoulder collapsed under its weight and the truck tipped onto its side in an agricultural field.

– With files from Nina Grossman and Keri Coles

