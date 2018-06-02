Crews remain on scene of MVI-caused fire north of Williams Lake

BC Hydro, BC Wildfire Service and McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Dept. crews continue at the scene of a fire caused Saturday when a vehicle struck a power pole

BC Hydro, the BC Wildfire Service and McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Dept. crews were still on the scene at 5:30 p.m. of a .8 hectare fire 22 kilometres north of Williams Lake caused by an MVI 12:44 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

BC Wildfire Service and McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Dept. crews continue to extinguish a .8 hectare fire 22 kilometres north of Williams Lake caused by a single vehicle accident.

The fire started Saturday afternoon around 12:45 p.m. after a truck travelling southbound, left the roadway, rolled down an embankment and struck a power pole.

Williams Lake RCMP Officer in Charge Inspector Jeff Pelley said the three occupants inside the vehicle were transported to Cariboo Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

“The cause of the collision is believed to be driver fatigue,” Pelley said, noting the fire fully engulfed the vehicle.

Pelley said along with the RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue and the Ministry of Transporation also attended the scene.

A BCWFS incident commander on scene told the Tribune when the BCFWS initial attack crew arrived just after 1 p.m. the fire was already .2 hectares in size and grew to about half a hectare in size before it was contained on all flanks.

By 5:30 p.m. the fire was described as ‘”low vigour,” by the incident commander who said he anticipated crews would remain on site until at least 10 p.m. Saturday night.

McLeese Lake Fire Dept. Ian Hicks said seven members of his crew responded after a local resident who was driving by called the dept.

“When we got here forestry was already on scene,” Hicks said, noting his dept. brought a pumper truck, and another truck with two portable pumps.

Looking down toward the wreckage of the vehicle, Hicks said he couldn’t believe the occupants had walked away OK.

BC Hydro also attended and by 5:30 p.m. were still working to restore power.

The BC Hydro website noted power had been restored to some of the 544 customers that had been without power since 12:41 p.m. and it was estimated power would be estored to the remaining 252 customers by 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

EMCON Services and Cariboo Power Flaggers were called in for traffic control as Highway 97 was closed for about and hour and a half and then re-opened to single lane alternating traffic before fully opening at 6:00 p.m.

