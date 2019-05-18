Crews putting out one of the first wildfires of the season in Nanaimo

Nanaimo Fire Rescue firefighters fill an engine with water along Jenkins Road while putting out a wildfire on Doumont Road on Saturday. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

Crews were called to the hills on the outskirts of Nanaimo to deal with one of the first wildfires of the season.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue was called out at 2:45 p.m. to Jenkins Road, and ended up accessing the fire along Doumont Road. The fire was on private property on Doumont hill.

Firefighters filling up with water on Jenkins Road said that B.C. Wildfire Service was on scene and that the fire was under control.

The fire has been added to B.C. Wildfire Service’s active wildfires map and is listed as person-caused.

