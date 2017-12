Nanaimo Fire Rescue called to structure fire on Squirrel Lane in Long Lake neighbourhood

Nanaimo firefighters battle flames and heavy smoke in the garage of a home on Squirrel Lane in Nanaimo’s Long Lake Heights neighbourhood Friday afternoon. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Firefighters were able to put out what was a fully involved house fire in a neighbourhood behind Long Lake today.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews were at a property on Squirrel Lane. Firefighters were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22.

It’s believed that residents safely evacuated.

