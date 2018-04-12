Crews on scene for vehicle incident in Whiskey Creek

This is the scene of an accident in the Whiskey Creek area this morning that has the Alberni Highway closed and BC Hydro crews responding to the seen early Thursday morning. — Facebook user

DriveBC Vancouver Island is reporting Highway 4 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident that has left BC Hydro power lines down in Whiskey Creek.

Highway 4 is closed at the junction of Highway 4A (Coombs Junction) for traffic travelling westbound. The highway was originally closed to eastbound traffic at the intersection of Chatsworth Road.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday (April 12) , DriveBC Vancouver Island tweeted that crews are on scene and an assessment is in progress. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

A Traffic Updates Mid Vancouver Island Facebook group user posted a photo showing a commercial gravel truck at the side of the eastbound lane of the highway with a hydro pole leaning overtop of the truck.

BC Hydro is also reporting more than 2,000 customers are affected by a power outage in the area. For more updates on the outages visit, www.bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-map.html.

BC Hydro crews are on site.

— NEWS Staff