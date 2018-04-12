Crews on scene for vehicle incident in Whiskey Creek

DriveBC Vancouver Island is reporting Highway 4 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident that has left BC Hydro power lines down in Whiskey Creek.
Highway 4 is closed at the junction of Highway 4A (Coombs Junction) for traffic travelling westbound. The highway was originally closed to eastbound traffic at the intersection of Chatsworth Road.
Shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, DriveBC Vancouver Island tweeted that crews are on scene and an assessment is in progress. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.
A Traffic Updates Mid Vancouver Island Facebook group user posted a photo showing a commercial gravel truck at the side of the eastbound lane of the highway with a hydro pole leaning overtop of the truck.
BC Hydro is also reporting more than 2,000 customers are affected by a power outage in the area. For more updates on the outages visit, www.bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-map.html.
BC Hydro crews are on site.
Check back for updates.
— NEWS Staff