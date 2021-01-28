Crews on scene at Spallumcheen vehicle incident

Yellowhead Rail and Bridge (YRB) was out clearing snow along Highway 3b on Wednesday, Jan. 20. The inset shows the machine’s teeth. Photos courtesy of YRB

UPDATE 11:20 a.m.:

Single lane alternating traffic is now in effect for 0.8 km east of St. Annes Road in Spallumcheen Thursday, Jan. 28.

An assessment is underway, according to DriveBC.

ORIGINAL:

A vehicle incident east of St. Annes Road is affecting traffic on a snowy Thursday morning.

Highway 97 traffic is reportedly affected in both directions in Spallumcheen, north of Vernon, and emergency vehicles are on scene, according to DriveBC.

The provincial agency says an assessment is underway, but delays are to be expected.

