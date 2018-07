The fire started this morning on Sageview Road

Crews are still at the scene of a fire that broke out in West Kelowna home this morning.

Witnesses report damage in the garage area and that crews were on the scene at around 8 a.m. The West Kelowna fire crews were still cleaning up the area, located on Sageview Road, at 12 p.m.

More to come.

