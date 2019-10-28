Crews install enormous treble clef in downtown Salmon Arm

A noteworthy piece of public art was installed in Salmon Arm’s downtown on Sunday, Oct. 27. A large treble clef made of red metal now overlooks the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Alexander Street.
The musical icon stands above a recently-installed public piano with attached seating. The structure stands more than 40 feet high. The plan to install the treble clef was first pitched to Salmon Arm’s council in June by Bill Laird, the owner of the Shuswap Park Mall which it overlooks.
“I want this to represent the artisans in town,” Laird told the Observer, in June. He said the prominent public artwork is meant to celebrate not only musicians but everyone else who spends their time on creative endeavours such as writers and visual artists.
Passersby stopped to watch workers use a crane to lift the treble clef and other metal embellishments into place and then attach them.
A grand unveiling for the new piece of public art featuring entertainers and food is scheduled for Nov. 2. Musicians including choirs and a drum band will be featured in the celebration.
