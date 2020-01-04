Crews hopeful most of Bella Coola power to be restored soon

Local BC Hydro crews had a lot to clean up after a walloper of a storm hit the central coast (BC Hydro photo)

Crews are hopeful most of Bella Coola will have power back on by 10pm tonight.

A Facebook post by BC Hydro at 7:13 pm wrote: Crews have made good progress and were able to make temporary repairs in Bella Coola today. They anticipate having 310 customers restored by 10 p.m. There are still several broken poles and we’re working to have additional line crews brought into the area, along with vegetation crews but access is difficult due to heavy snow and road closures due to high avalanche risk. We are hoping to have all work completed by Monday at 10 p.m.

Downtown residents have been without power for over 24 hours. Multiple downed trees and heavy, wet snow conditions have made repairs difficult.

The highway is still closed from the bottom of the hill to Heckman Pass while avalanche technicians assess the risk. The road is also closed from Bella Coola townsite to the wharf. So far estimated opening times have not been offered. For updates check the DriveBC site at www.drivebc.ca