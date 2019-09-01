Crews have restored power to some 3,000 residents in Greater Victoria

Power outage followed a motor vehicle in Saanich near University of Victoria

Crews have restored power to some 3,000 Greater Victoria residents after a motor vehicle incident in Saanich (Black Press File).

A map shows power restored in an area near the University of Victoria (UVic) following a motor vehicle incident.

Some 3,000 people near the border of Oak Bay and Saanich lost power following a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Arbutus Road and Finnerty Road near UVic, according to BC Hydro following a motor vehicle incident at that intersection. BC Hydro first reported the outage around 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.

Crews will be responding to an outage affecting 3000 customers near #OakBay #Saanich area. Latest info will be on our mobile site as available: https://t.co/olBSDxevVR pic.twitter.com/KfQKfY9pk9 — BC Hydro (@bchydro) August 31, 2019

Cst. Ryan Miller of Saanich Police said a commercial truck pulling heavy equipment struck a tree leaning over the roadway. The tree limb subsequently touched suspended powerlines in causing the power outage and safety concerns.

Crews had restored power to all affected residents within three hours.

