Crews get underway on watermain construction in Milner

A new watermain will be built along 64 Avenue from Glover Road to 226 Street. Construction will take place from May to October. Township of Langley map

Motorists should expect some traffic delays in Milner in the coming months.

A new water main is being constructed along 64 Avenue from Glover Road to 226 Street from May until October. A portion will also be constructed up Glover Road, 216 Street and 224 Street.

According to a notice released by the Township of Langley, single lane alternating traffic will be in effect when work is underway.

Construction is scheduled to take place Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. t0 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At the end of May, crews plan to do intersection work at 216 Street and 64 Avenue, and will be de-activating the traffic signal. There will be traffic control personnel on site to guide drivers.

For more details, visit tol.ca/roads.

