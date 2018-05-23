Crews get underway on watermain construction in Milner

Motorists should expect some traffic delays in Milner in the coming months.
A new water main is being constructed along 64 Avenue from Glover Road to 226 Street from May until October. A portion will also be constructed up Glover Road, 216 Street and 224 Street.
According to a notice released by the Township of Langley, single lane alternating traffic will be in effect when work is underway.
Construction is scheduled to take place Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. t0 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
At the end of May, crews plan to do intersection work at 216 Street and 64 Avenue, and will be de-activating the traffic signal. There will be traffic control personnel on site to guide drivers.
For more details, visit tol.ca/roads.