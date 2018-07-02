Crews fighting wildfire west of Nanaimo Lakes

B.C. Wildfire Service firefighters are west of Nanaimo fighting a 10-hectare blaze.

The wildfire service advised of the fire at Rush Creek on Sunday; it is not classified as a wildfire of note posing a risk to public safety.

“The Nanaimo Lakes B.C. wildfire is an estimated 10 hectares,” noted B.C. Wildfire Services on Twitter. “There are 25 firefighters on site being assisted by two helicopters and heavy equipment, and the fire experienced no growth overnight. Full containment is expected to be achieved late tomorrow.”

The fire risk in the Coastal Fire Centre region is considered low to moderate in most areas and there is no campfire ban or forest use restrictions in effect.