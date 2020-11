Fire is on the same property where an arson fire destroyed a home earlier this year

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at the corner of Yew Street and 7th Avenue.

A garage on the same property where arson destroyed a house in June is fully engulfed in flames.

The fire started around 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15.

More to come …

