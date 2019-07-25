Extension, Cranberry and North Cedar fire departments extinguish a fire on a property on Virostko Road in Extension. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

Crews extinguish grass fire on farmland in Extension

Fire started Thursday afternoon on Virostko Road just outside Nanaimo

Volunteer fire departments worked together to stop a farm fire from spreading on Thursday afternoon just outside Nanaimo.

Extension, Cranberry and North Cedar fire departments extinguished a fire on a property on Virostko Road in Extension.

“It was a large grass fire on their farm property, started by their farming equipment. It was extinguished fine,” said Brandon Britt, deputy chief with Extension Volunteer Fire Department.

He said crews arrived to find “low-level flames” in the grass.

“It was spreading fairly quickly because we actually have a little bit of wind in the area, but fortunately our different crews that we had there were able to contain it without it going either into the forest or towards the household on the farm,” Britt said.

He said Extension has some areas with fire hydrants and some without, and the farm was right on the edge of an area serviced by hydrants.

“Low pressure, but fairly close,” Britt said.

He added that he will be going back to the property later tonight to watch out for any hot spots at the site.

READ ALSO: Farm fields catch fire in Nanaimo

