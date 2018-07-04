Crews douse “suspicious” fires near Munson Pond

Kelowna Fire Department responds to calls of grass fires off Burtch Road

Kelowna fire crews extinguished two small grass fires Thursday morning near Munson Pond in Kelowna.

RCMP on scene confirmed the fires were both “suspicious” and similar to the six which were set on Monday along a trail on Mt. Boucherie in West Kelowna.

Arina Vanderpol, who was out for a walk along the trails around Munson Pond, spotted some smoke and promptly made a call to 911.

“I walk around most mornings, around the pond,” she said. “Second time around there was smoke, waist high.”

Vanderpol and two other people stomped around the edges to stop the spread of the first fire. Then a second fire was discovered about 50 feet away around the corner.

“I’m not scared, as anyone would feel, but unsettled,” Vanderpol added.

The Kelowna Fire Department arrived on scene minutes later and quickly doused both fires by manually spraying them.

An RCMP fire investigator is headed to the scene.

