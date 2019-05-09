Crews deal with small fire next to Nanaimo’s historic Bastion

Fire in bark mulch at Bastion garden Wednesday night caused by underground electrical short

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews put out a small fire in the Bastion’s garden on Wednesday just after 9:30 p.m. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

Firefighters put out a small fire in the garden next to the Bastion last night, but the historic structure was not in any danger.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews were called to Front Street on Wednesday just after 9:30 p.m.

The bark mulch fire in one of the Bastion’s gardens was caused by an electrical short and was not suspicious.

Crews at the scene couldn’t recall the Bastion ever being seriously threatened by fire.

The iconic fort was built in 1853 by the Hudson’s Bay Company and is the last of the original free-standing HBC bastions.

