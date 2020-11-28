Crews cleaning up after winter storm hits Bella Coola Valley, parts of Chilcotin

A heavy snowfall in Bella Coola Friday resulted in trees on power lines and the closure of 4 mile road to downtown. As of midnight Friday the road was re-opened to single lane traffic. (Roger Harris photo)

BC Hydro and Dawson Road Maintenance crews continue to clean up after a winter storm pummelled parts of the Chilcotin and the Bella Coola Valley Friday, Nov. 27.

Highway 20 remains closed from Anahim to Bella Coola with no detour available because of downed hydro lines for a 138 km stretch. DriveBC will update at 2 p.m.

A travel advisory also remains in effect for 98 km between Anahim Lake and Tatlayoko road as of Saturday morning that will be updated at 10 a.m. by DriveBC.

Ulkatcho First Nation residents measured more than 64 cm of snow that fell at their community Friday while the Bella Coola area received 89 mm of snow and rain.

More than 900 customers were without power in the Bella Coola Valley Friday and as of Saturday morning there are around 450 customers still without power there.

A snowfall warning from Environment Canada is no longer in effect for Bella Coola where it is now zero celcius and drizzling.

As of midnight the road from 4 mile to downtown reopened to single lane alternating traffic, said Roger Harris who works for the Nuxalk Nation.

“It is a lot nicer today,” he told Black Press Saturday. “Yesterday we were pretty busy standing outside for about seven hours turning people around because of the trees being down. We didn’t want anyone trapped in that area.”

Harris said he was joined by Wally Webber and Orden Mack who were helping him turn drivers around.

Environment Canada noted it is also zero degrees celcius in the Tatlayoko Lake area and sushine is in the forecast there.

