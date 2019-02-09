Crews called to Langley house fire

Blaze near 248 Street and 56 Avenue was originally reported as a shed fire

Fire crews were called to at the scene of a house fire near 248 Street and 56 Avenue in Langley.

It was first reported as a shed fire around 3 p.m. but then revised to a house fire.

One witness, who asked not to be identified, said it appeared the fire was located in the basement of the house.

He told Black Press Media he heard an “audible blast” and the blaze progressed very quickly, going from localized flames near base to fire coming from the attic “within a couple of minutes.”

Another witness told Black Press Media she saw two young men busy at the house who left a few minutes before the fire.

There was a marijuana grow operation on the site, but it was not the source of the fire, deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson said.

Cause of the blaze is under investigation.

There were no injuries.