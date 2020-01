Crews were on scene of a house fire on McCallum Road in Abbotsford on Wednesday afternoon. (Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)

Crews were called out Wednesday afternoon to a structure fire on McCallum Road in Abbotsford.

The call came in at about 3:15 p.m. that flames could be seen coming from an older one-storey home at 2340 McCallum Rd.

Crews were quickly able to knock down the fire. It’s not clear at this time if anyone is living in the residence, but nobody was in the house at the time.

McCallum Road is temporarily closed to traffic in the area.