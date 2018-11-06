A unit in an Abbotsford condo complex on George Ferguson Way was engulfed in flames on Tuesday afternoon. (Chainelle Stanley photo)

Crews called to fire at Abbotsford condo complex

Blaze at Canterbury Gate on George Ferguson Way

Crews have been called out to a fire in an Abbotsford condo complex.

The blaze took place just before 3 p.m. at Canterbury Gate, located in the 32600 block of George Ferguson Way just east of Garden Street.

One of the units was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, but they were quickly able to knock down the fire.

George Ferguson Way is currently closed between Garden Street and Gladwin Road.

No further information is available at this time.

More to come …

