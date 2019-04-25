Crews called to bush fires at Nanaimo’s Barsby Park

Nanaimo Fire Rescue attacked the fires from both sides of the Millstone River on Thursday night

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews put out a bush fire along the banks of the Millstone River on Thursday night. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

Firefighters put out a bush fire that had broken out in two different places along the banks of the Millstone River.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue was called out at about 9 p.m. Thursday to Barsby Park and according to crews on scene, found two different fires along the northern bank. One crew fought one of the fires from across the river on the Barsby Avenue side, while another crew extinguished a fire further up the hill close to Caledonia Avenue.

Crews said it wasn’t just trees on fire, also garbage and possibly a tent.

Firefighters said the fires were under control and would not spread.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews putting out a bush fire at Barsby Park. More to come… #Nanaimo #fire pic.twitter.com/gwtqRkb0Co — Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) April 26, 2019

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter