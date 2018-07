Blaze breaks out before noon Thursday on Clearbrook Road

A car fire took place Thursday morning in an Abbotsford raspberry field on Clearbrook Road. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

Abbotsford fire crews have been called to a car on fire in a raspberry field.

The fire broke out at about 11:15 a.m. in a field on Clearbrook Road north of Huntingdon Road in southwest Abbotsford.

The fire is not in danger of spreading to surrounding brush or buildings.

No further details are available at this time.