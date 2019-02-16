Crews begin cutting down 100-year-old Comox willow tree

The tree was determined to be unhealthy and is being cut down due to safety concerns

A 100-year-old willow tree is being cut down at Marina Park in Comox after it was determined to be unhealthy. (Photo by Jolene Rudisuela)

Crews have begun the process of cutting down an iconic willow tree in Comox Marina Park.

The tree, which is estimated to be around 100 years old, was found to be rotting and is being cut down due to safety concerns.

According to a release from the town of Comox, the tree was first damaged in a December snowstorm when it lost a major limb, and it has been fenced off ever since. The tree was assessed on Jan. 30 by a professional arborist and found to be in complete decline.

“It is certainly disheartening to lose such a prominent, long time, natural feature of our park,” said Arnott in the release. “While it is hoped that we may be able to retain the stump and allow it to sprout over time, the safety of our residents, the general public and our park visitors are our main priority.”

Crews began chopping down the tree earlier this week.