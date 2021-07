Fire is west of Highway 1, south of Hat Creek Road

A wildfire south of Ashcroft west of Highway 1 started on the afternoon of July 8. (Photo credit: Daniel Nichols)

BC Wildfire Service and the Ashcroft Volunteer Fire Department are tackling a blaze west of Highway 1 south of Ashcroft.

The fire, located away from the highway south of Hat Creek Road, is near an area where a fire started on June 5. That blaze grew to 19 hectares in size.

Fire previously swept through the grassy area in 2003.

