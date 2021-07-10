Crews battle wildfire near same spot as homeless-camp fire 3 months ago by Chilliwack River

BC Wildfire Service called in to help Chilliwack firefighters battle blaze

A view from Promontory of a wildfire near the Chilliwack River. (Teresa Kelly/Facebook)

BC Wildfire Service was called in help Chilliwack area firefighters battle a blaze near the Chilliwack River Saturday (July 10).

The call came in around 6:30 p.m. about reports of smoke showing in a wooded area off Chilliwack Lake Road.

Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department and Cultus Lake Fire Department were called to the scene and BC Wildfire Service was reported on scene around 8:15 p.m.

RCMP was also on scene.

As of 8:45 p.m. it was reported the fire was 100 per cent contained.

The fire appears to be near the same location as a homeless camp fire that happened on April 9, 2021.

READ MORE: Volunteers looking for ways to cleanup aftermath of fire at Chilliwack homeless camp

