Armstrong Spallumcheen and BX Swan Lake fire departments are on scene

Fire crews from Armstrong Spallumcheen and BX Swan Lake trying to control a wildfire that’s gotten out of control in Spallumcheen behind the Tolko mill on Otter Lake Cross Road and Pineridge Road. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

Crews from the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service, with mutual aid assistance from the BX Swan Lake Fire Department, are working on controlling a wildfire behind the Tolko mill in Spallumcheen Monday, April 26.

The fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. in an area along the railway tracks off Otter Lake Cross Road.

Some flare-ups have happened as firefighters attempt to contain the blaze.

