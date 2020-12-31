Crews battle roaring fire at Art Infiniti Hotel in Maple Ridge

Traffic is blocked in the area

Crews are battling a blaze at the Art Infiniti Hotel in Maple Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Daphne Craysler/Special to The News)

Crews are battling a large blaze at the Art Infiniti Hotel in Maple Ridge Thursday morning.

In a video posted to social media a roaring fire can be seen with the structure barely visible.

Lougheed Highway is closed to traffic at about 222nd Street westbound and 216th Street eastbound.

The building was evacuated, according to a witness.

The hotel is located at 21735 Lougheed Hwy.

More to come.

