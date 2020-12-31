Crews battle roaring fire at Art Infiniti Hotel in Maple Ridge

Crews are battling a large blaze at the Art Infiniti Hotel in Maple Ridge Thursday morning.
In a video posted to social media a roaring fire can be seen with the structure barely visible.
Fire at what looks to be the Art Infiniti Hotel in #MapleRidge. Lougheed Highway, closed at about 222nd westbound and 216th eastbound, about to see some big delays for morning commuters.
Follow @MapleRidgeNews for more details.
— Ashley Wadhwani (WAHD-WAH-NEE) (@ashwadhwani) December 31, 2020
Lougheed Highway is closed to traffic at about 222nd Street westbound and 216th Street eastbound.
The building was evacuated, according to a witness.
The hotel is located at 21735 Lougheed Hwy.
More to come.
