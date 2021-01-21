Fire crews respond to a fire at Third Avenue and Dunbar Street in Port Alberni on Thursday, Jan. 21. (SUSAN QUINN / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Crews battle fire in commercial building on Port Alberni’s Third Avenue

The building is the former Acklands-Grainger location

  • Jan. 21, 2021 12:00 a.m.
Emergency crews in Port Alberni are responding to a fire on Third Avenue at Dunbar Street.

The Port Alberni Fire Department reported on social media Thursday evening (Jan. 21) that the department was responding to a structure fire in the 3400 block of Third Avenue.

The building is the former Acklands-Grainger location, which is currently empty.

Traffic in one lane is blocked coming down the hill on Third Avenue. Use caution in the area.

More to come…

