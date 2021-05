Four-storey building located at 84th Avenue near 160th Street

Surrey Fire Service battled a fire at an apartment building in Fleetwood late Friday night (May 14), near 84th Avenue and 160th Street. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey Fire Service battled a fire at an apartment building in Fleetwood late Friday night (May 14).

According a Black Press Media freelancer, crews were called to the scene at 84th Avenue near 160th Street around 11:40 p.m.

He added multiple units in the four-storey building were damaged.

More to come.

