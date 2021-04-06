A townhome complex still under construction in Kelowna went up in flames early on April 6. (Ryan Wiens - Facebook)

Crews battle early morning fire at Kelowna construction site

The cause of the fire is unknown, according to Kelowna RCMP

Fire ripped through a construction site for a townhome complex early on Tuesday morning in Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP said police and fire crews responded to a report of a fire at the intersection of Glenmore Road and Union Road just after 6 a.m. on April 6.

Residents in the areas around the construction site have been evacuated and the roads have been closed.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area as emergency crews continue to deal with the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

North Glenmore Elementary has sent out notification that the school will be open and classes will proceed as scheduled as the school is a safe distance away from the fire.

To access the school, parents have been asked to go through Snowsell Road instead of Union Road.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

