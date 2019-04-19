Crews battle Burnaby blaze; 2 people sent to hospital

Fire crews on scene battling a third-alarm fire in the 3700 block on Pender Street. (Burnaby Fire Department)

Fire crews are currently battling a third-alarm fire in Burnaby.

The fire broke out at a home in the 3700 block of Pender Street on Friday morning, according to a post on the Burnaby Fire Department’s Twitter account.

C Platoon @IAFF323 crews working hard on #3rdAlarm fire at 3700 block Pender in @CityofBurnaby. 4 aerial ladders set up, 2 residents taken to hospital, #ESS taking care of displaced residents. Support from @BurnabyRCMP and @apbc873 @MayorofBurnaby pic.twitter.com/vDOd8kXPJV — Burnaby Fire (@BurnabyFireDept) April 19, 2019

Two residents have been taken to hospital.

Emergency Support Services personnel are helping residents displaced by the blaze.

More to come.

