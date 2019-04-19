Fire crews on scene battling a third-alarm fire in the 3700 block on Pender Street. (Burnaby Fire Department)

Crews battle Burnaby blaze; 2 people sent to hospital

Emergency Support Services helping residents displaced by fire

  • Apr. 19, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Fire crews are currently battling a third-alarm fire in Burnaby.

The fire broke out at a home in the 3700 block of Pender Street on Friday morning, according to a post on the Burnaby Fire Department’s Twitter account.

Two residents have been taken to hospital.

Emergency Support Services personnel are helping residents displaced by the blaze.

More to come.

