BC Wildfire says the Snowy Mountain wildfire is very visible from Cawston.Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service

Crews attack north flank of Snowy Mountain fire

The fire is an estimated 1,910 hectares and is not contained

Activity on the Snowy Mountain wildfire, burning south of Keremeos, increased significantly yesterday.

The fire is an estimated 1,910 hectares and is not contained.

BC Wildfire Service said the fire moved downslope on the north flank into a grassy area and helicopters are being used to cool the fire.

On Sunday a 20-person crew will be establishing a hand guard on the north flank with support from air tankers. As well, planned hand ignitions will be conducted. A remote camera continues to provide real time imaging to assist in monitoring the fire.

As a result of the fire burning in Snowy protected area, BC Parks has closed the Ewart and Wall Creek trails pending further assessment.

