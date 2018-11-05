Two vehicles were involved in a serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway at Spitfire Way. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Crews at serious vehicle crash in front of Nanaimo Airport

Two vehicles involved in collision, both northbound highway lanes shut down

  • Nov. 5, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A serious crash on the highway in front of the Nanaimo Airport has shut down northbound traffic.

Cranberry Fire Department was called at 3:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at the Trans-Canada Highway and Spitfire Way.

Both northbound lanes of the highway are shut down and one lane of traffic is open southbound. Northbound traffic is being detoured along Cedar Road. There is no vehicle access to Nanaimo Airport, though a gate has been opened near Timberlands way so that vehicles can leave the airport.

According to Drive B.C., an assessment is in progress and northbound lanes aren’t expected to re-open until 10 p.m.

More to come.

